‘Final piece of the jigsaw’ as Ofgem approves Orkney interconnector

July 14, 2023 at 3:10 pm

Final approval has been given by Ofgem for the subsea electricity transmission link to Orkney.

Described as the “final piece in the jigsaw” the move will help unlock Orkney’s potential 220MW of new renewable energy, from established onshore wind to emerging marine technologies.

The 57km of subsea cable transmission link will connect the proposed Finstown substation to new substation at Dounreay in Caithness.

Planning consents are in place for the point-to-point connection, with work underway to plan the on-island infrastructure required to connect and transport energy to the Finstown substation.

Public consultation on the potential onshore infrastructure requirements is planned for later this year.

Following Ofgem’s final approval of need for the project, SSEN Transmission and its contractors are planning to host a ‘Meet the Buyer’ event next month in Kirkwall, where local businesses and suppliers can meet their team to discuss potential opportunities to get involved in helping to deliver the project.

Rob McDonald, managing director of SSEN Transmission, said: “Orkney is home to vast amounts of renewable energy and we have long championed the need to provide a transmission connection to help unlock its abundant green energy potential.

“We are delighted Ofgem has today granted final approval for the need for the project, which will unlock Orkney’s renewable potential and is the final piece in the jigsaw in connecting Scotland’s three main island groups.”

