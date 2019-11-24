Final chance to nominate sporting heroes
Tonight is the final chance to make your nominations for the 2019 Orkney Sports Awards.
The deadline closes at midnight.
The categories are:
- Sportsperson of the Year
- Young Sportsperson of the Year
- Team of the Year
- Young Team of the Year
- Coach of the Year
- Volunteer of the Year
- Young Volunteer of the Year
- Official of the Year
- School Sports Volunteer of the Year
A nomination forms is in The Orcadian with details of how to submit them.
Alternatively, email your nomination to active-schools@orkney.gov.uk, or private message The Orcadian’s Facebook or Twitter feeds or the Active Schools Orkney Facebook page.