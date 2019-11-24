  • Kirkwall
news

Final chance to nominate sporting heroes

Prizewinners at last year’s Orkney Sports Awards.

Tonight is the final chance to make your nominations for the 2019 Orkney Sports Awards.

The deadline closes at midnight.

The categories are:

  • Sportsperson of the Year
  • Young Sportsperson of the Year
  • Team of the Year
  • Young Team of the Year
  • Coach of the Year
  • Volunteer of the Year
  • Young Volunteer of the Year
  • Official of the Year
  • School Sports Volunteer of the Year

A nomination forms is in The Orcadian with details of how to submit them.

Alternatively, email your nomination to active-schools@orkney.gov.uk, or private message The Orcadian’s Facebook or Twitter feeds or the Active Schools Orkney Facebook page.

