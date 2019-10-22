Final chance to complete housing efficiency survey

October 22, 2019 at 3:36 pm

Orkney Islands Council is reminding householders that the Orkney Household Energy Efficiency Survey closes tomorrow, Wednesday, October 23 at 5pm.

All householders who provide their name, address and postcode will be entered in a prize draw. Six prizes of £100 will be awarded, courtesy of two of the partners involved in the survey, Aquatera and Firefly Energi (Orkney).

The survey was sent to households across the county in August and can be completed online at https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/domesticenergy

Information gathered will help the council work with partners to improve energy efficiency, tackle fuel poverty and enhance Orkney’s position in the fields of renewables and sustainable energy.

