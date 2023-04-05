featured news

Final call for netballers for Island Games extravaganza

April 5, 2023 at 2:26 pm

Netballers keen to represent Orkney at an Island Games competition in the Isle of Man have today to register their desire to compete.

The games — not affiliated to the International Island Games taking place in Guernsey this summer — will see islands from across the world compete against each other in a netball-only tournament.

The competition is set to take place from November 6-11, but players must register by completing a survey, by Wednesday, April 12.

Netball is not one of the 18 sports available to hosts of the International Island Games to choose from, though an Orkney side did travel to the Isle of Wight Games in 1993 to take part in a demonstration exercise of the sport.

To be eligible to play for Orkney you must meet at least one of the criteria below:

born in Orkney

have a parent/grandparent from Orkney

have resided in Orkney for a minimum of two years

In addition, competing in the competition would come with a commitment to regular training.

Netball Orkney is also appealing for an assistant coach and team manager and people should email senior.netballorkney@hotmail.co.uk, by Sunday, April 16.

Share this:

Tweet

