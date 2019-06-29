Final call for food and drink awards

June 29, 2019 at 10:30 am

The organisers of the Highlands & Islands Food & Drink Awards (HIFAD) have issued a final call for entries as part of the annual celebration of the best food and drink producers in the region.

HIFAD, now in its fifteenth year, showcases and celebrates excellence and achievement in the food and drink industry in the Highlands and Islands.

Businesses have until Wednesday, July 3, to submit their entries. The 16 categories recognise the significant contribution of the producers to the industry.

New for 2019, HIFAD have introduced the Primary Agricultural Producer of the Year to the line-up which is open to farmers, crofters and all primary agricultural producers. The category, sponsored by Be Personnel, awards producers who have been involved in developing a food and drink product beyond the farm gate.

Other categories include the Sustainability Award recognising a business or organisation who have taken their environmental, social and financial responsibilities to the next level, showcasing the best practice in the industry.

The Food & Drink Business Growth Award, sponsored by Johnston Carmichael is another hotly contested category. The award celebrates a business who have shown fantastic business performance, entrepreneurial flair, strategic planning, innovation and strong leadership.

Previous winners at the Highlands & Islands Food & Drink Awards have spoken of the benefits they have experienced as a result of participating in the awards.

Winners will be revealed at the prestigious awards ceremony at Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness on 15th November and be hosted by STV presenter Jennifer Reoch. Tickets will be available to buy later on in the year.

For further information on HIFAD the categories and to apply, you can visit www.hifoodanddrinkawards.com.

