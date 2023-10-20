featured news

Fifty-five jobs saved as OFS takeover announced

October 20, 2023 at 10:28 am

Orkney Fishermen’s Society Limited (OFS) has been sold to Orkney Crab Ltd, in a deal that saves the jobs of all 55 staff.

A subsidiary of Oban-based PDK Shellfish Ltd, Orkney Crab has acquired the business and assets of OFS and will continue to operate the business from the existing premises in Stromness.

OFS had been in administration, due to many factors including cash flow problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic, recruitment issues due to Brexit, and the impact of high purchase prices caused by pressure from far east markets.

Efforts by the directors to restructure the business and secure additional funding proved unsuccessful.

OFS process crab for UK retail and international markets and trades lobsters and whelks for local and export customers. An onsite fish shop supplies a wide variety of seafood to the local community.

Commenting on the acquisition, Paul Knight from PDK Shellfish Ltd said: “It will be a case of ‘business as usual’ and we also have plans to invest in the company and the products and provide services to local fishermen as we look to re-establish the business.”

