Fifth election candidate declared

November 11, 2019 at 9:44 am

A total of five candidates have now confirmed they will be contesting the Orkney and Shetland seat in next month’s general election.

It has been announced, this morning, that the Conservatives have chosen Jenny Fairbairn to be their candidate for this constituency.

Last week, Robert Leslie from Kirkwall confirmed his candidacy for the Scottish National Party (SNP). Meanwhile, David Barnard of Stromness declared himself as an independent candidate.

Also on the Orkney and Shetland ballot on December 12 will be Westray’s Coilla Drake, representing Labour, and incumbent MP Alistair Carmichael running for the Liberal Democrats.

The Green Party has confirmed that it will not be fielding a candidate here. Having been approached by The Orcadian, the Brexit Party, Change UK and UKIP are all yet to confirm whether they will be fielding candidates.

