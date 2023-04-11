featured news

Fifteen teams learn Parish Cup fate

April 11, 2023 at 8:55 am

A titanic tussle between the defending champions and 15-time winners; an all-North Isles clash and three ties featuring all West Mainland sides — the Parish Cup draw was the provider of its usual draw and excitement.

Drawn live on BBC Radio Orkney on Tuesday morning, 15 teams were in the hat, all vying for favourable ties when The Orcadian-sponsored competition gets underway next month.

The draw for the quarter-finals was also made off-air.

The full first-round draw, the first ties of which are set to take place on May 7, is:

St Andrews v Stenness; Sanday v Deerness; Sandwick v Birsay; Harray v Stromness; Firth v Rendall; Westray v Stronsay; Holm v St Ola. South Ronaldsay received a bye.

The quarter final draw is: St Andrews/Stenness v Harray/Stromness; Sandwick/Birsay v Sanday/Deerness; Westray/Stronsay v Holm/St Ola; Firth/Rendall v South Ronaldsay.

