Festive fun continues as Hogmanay approaches

December 28, 2023 at 12:00 pm

Orkney has been full of festive merriment this past week, with music galore, and plenty of folk out celebrating the season.

The fun continues this Friday night, as The Chair will be bring their own festive shindig to the Pickaquoy Centre.

On Hogmanay, Jennifer Wrigley, Laurence Wilson and the Reel Fiddlers will be hosting their second annual performance in St Magnus Cathedral.

