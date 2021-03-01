Ferry vouchers extended to September

March 1, 2021 at 10:25 am

Concessionary ferry vouchers due to expire at the end of March will remain valid until September 2021, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

The issue has been raised recently amid concern that folk would lose out on being able to use their current vouchers due to the current COVID-19 lockdown restrictions resulting in travel not being possible.

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur raised the issue with the Scottish Government — and clarification has been received from islands minister Paul Wheelhouse.

Mr Wheelhouse said: “In the light of the additional restrictions announced by the First Minister on January 4, I can confirm that people who use their concessionary ferry vouchers to book a journey by March 31, 2021 but are not able to travel due to the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions will be able to use these ferry vouchers up to the end of September 2021.

“Please note this extension applies only to existing bookings made by March 31 where the cardholder is required to cancel and rebook their journey, and cardholders must undertake their rebooked journey by September 30.”

Mr McArthur said he was pleased that the government had responded to constituents’ concerns, adding: “Hopefully, the extension to the end of September will put minds at ease for people who were concerned that they would lose out due to the current lockdown.

“If anyone in Orkney has any issue with using their vouchers then I urge them to get in touch.”

