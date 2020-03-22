Ferry travel restrictions announced

March 22, 2020 at 3:51 pm

Scotland’s transport minister has announced that ferry travel will be restricted in an effort to curb those travelling to island communities to flee from the coronavirus.

Michael Matheson said on Twitter: “With immediate effect ferry companies will no longer take non-essential travellers.

“From now on, ferries will be for those who live on our islands, who have an essential need to travel to or from the mainland, and for essential supplies or business. Nothing else.

“Those who do not normally live on the islands and have travelled there in the last few days will be able to leave to reduce pressure.”

