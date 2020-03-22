  • Kirkwall
Ferry travel restrictions announced

Ferries are for permanent residents of island communities, says Michael Matheson, as people are urged against non-essential travel.

Scotland’s transport minister has announced that ferry travel will be restricted in an effort to curb those travelling to island communities to flee from the coronavirus.

Michael Matheson said on Twitter: “With immediate effect ferry companies will no longer take non-essential travellers.

“From now on, ferries will be for those who live on our islands, who have an essential need to travel to or from the mainland, and for essential supplies or business. Nothing else.

Those who do not normally live on the islands and have travelled there in the last few days will be able to leave to reduce pressure.”

