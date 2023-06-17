featured news

Ferry services under review following Earl Sigurd collision

June 17, 2023 at 2:04 pm

Orkney Ferries are assessing the damage to mv Earl Sigurd after the vessel collided with a Galt Buoy.

The collision occurred at 11.58am and no injuries have been reported, according to a statement from the company.

Currently, the Earl Sigurd is berthed at Kirkwall.

The statement says: “We are currently assessing the damage and can confirm that there is no water ingress. However, assessment is ongoing.

“Updates will be provided as soon as they are available. We will post these on our website and social media pages.”

Yesterday, it was announced that mv Earl Thorfinn was having bow thruster issues and would likely be out of action until Wednesday at the earliest.

