Ferry services cancelled or under review as gales move in

February 3, 2020 at 9:09 am

Gales are forecasted over Orkney this afternoon and into this evening with a number of ferry sailings affected.

The NorthLink Ferries’ 4.45pm sailing from Stromness to Scrabster and the 7pm return sailing is cancelled, while Pentland Ferries’ 11.30am and 5pm sailings from St Margaret’s Hope, and 1.30pm and 6.45pm sailings from Gills Bay are under review.

Orkney’s internal services are also affected.

The 10.40pm sailing from Kirkwall to Sanday and Eday has been cancelled, and all afternoon sailings on all routes are currently under review.

For further updates and contact details, go to: Pentland Ferries, Orkney Ferries and NorthLink Ferries.

