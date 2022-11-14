featured news

Ferry investigation findings to be made public ‘in due course’

November 14, 2022 at 4:29 pm

MV Varagen is the subject of three investigations following its grounding off Westray last Friday night.

Orkney Ferries, Orkney Harbours, and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) are all looking into what may have caused the incident.

The vessel has received an inspection to its hull and all crew have been interviewed by the MAIB.

As a result of the grounding, which happened as the ferry approached Rapness pier, Orkney Ferries has been operating a two-vessel service on its North Isle route for the past few days. A date for when the Varagen can return to service is yet to be announced.

Orkney Islands Council, which operates Orkney Ferries, confirmed today that the findings of the investigations will be made available in due course.

Updates to sailings are available on the Orkney Ferries website.

