Ferry company give praise following ship incident

November 19, 2020 at 10:53 am

The ferry Pentalina was tied back up at Hatston Pier this morning, following the incident last night which saw the vessel break moorings in a gale of wind.

Last night, police closed off the pier as a safety precaution, and the pilot boat Kirkwall Bay was deployed to assist the crew of the ship.

Kathryn Scollie, director of Pentland Ferries said this morning: “I can confirm that, during extreme gusts of wind last night the MV Pentalina, berthed at Hatston Pier, broke some of her moorings. We were informed by the night watchman and immediately assembled a crew to assist.”

“From the pilot boat, more lines were deployed to secure to the pier, and an anchor was dropped for extra safety.”

She added: “We thank the harbour authority, emergency services and our own crew for their support, and are very grateful that the situation was brought under control so swiftly.”

