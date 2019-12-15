Fernvalley Competition

December 15, 2019 at 11:00 am

COMPETITION:

The Orcadian has teamed up with Fernvalley Wildlife Centre, to offer readers a chance to

WIN a family ticket for 2 adults and 2 children (under 16) AND a £20 voucher for the tearoom.

Fernvalley Tearoom is open throughout the winter — Fri, Sat and Sun, 10am-4pm; and open extra days for Christmas: Mondays, 23rd & 30th December.

Homemade lunches, cakes and bakes in our cosy country tearoom and a view with a unique difference!

Come and have coffee with the lemurs!

For your chance to win . . . see this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

