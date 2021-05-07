Feline finds fame after election count invasion

May 7, 2021 at 4:44 pm

The owner of a cat who had to be ejected from the Orkney election count has shared her surprise after her favourite found national fame.

Hannah Ker from Kirkwall was in stitches after spotting footage of her tortoiseshell Lola on both local and national news.

The moggy made a surprise entrance at the Pickaquoy Centre arena, this morning, much to the amusement of count staff.

After a quick wander to check that counting procedures were up to scratch, Lola was soon escorted from the premises.

It wasn’t long before footage of the cat’s unexpected visit appeared on the national news, amid more standard coverage of the elections. Other news outlets soon picked up the story, while local commentators suggested that the cat might make a “purrrfect” late entry candidate.

“We often wonder what Lola gets up to when we are working so we couldn’t believe our surprise when we seen her on the national news,” Miss Ker told The Orcadian.

”She has always been such a friendly cat so it was no surprise she was away making new friends.

“We always knew our little Lola would be destined for big things.”

Share this:

Tweet

