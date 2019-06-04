Fees for replacement waste bins

June 4, 2019 at 4:05 pm

A decision made earlier this year that Orkney Islands Council should charge for replacement household waste bins comes into effect next week.

The meeting of the Full Council in March that set OIC’s budget for 2019-2020 agreed that fees should be charged when householders apply for a replacement grey bin.

From Monday June 10, there will be a £25 charge for a large 240 litre grey bin and a £20 charge for a 140 litre grey bin. There will be no charge for delivery.

As part of the council’s efforts to encourage recycling, replacement green bins for recyclable items will continue to be supplied free of charge, as will the caddies that fit inside. There will also be no charge for grey and green bins supplied to new properties.

Requests for replacements are usually made after a bin gets damaged. No charge will be made if this occurs while a bin is being emptied. Crews will make a note of this if it happens. To help identify where a damaged bin is from, the council would encourage householders to label bins with their home address.

Anyone requiring a replacement bin should contact OIC customer services on 01856 873535.

