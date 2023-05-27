Featured Property of the Week
ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by K Allan Properties
St Clair Villa, St Margaret’s Hope
OFFERS OVER £255,000
K. Allan Properties is delighted to bring this unique, traditional property to the market. St Clair Villa is situated in the village of St Margaret’s Hope, positioned close to local amenities, and benefiting from a regular bus service.
St Clair Villa is split over two levels, and comprises a spacious ground-floor level with a living room, kitchen, and dining room — which could also be utilised as a fourth bedroom — a utility room, and workshop. The first-floor level consists of two spacious bedrooms, a third dormer-style bedroom, a bathroom and a large storage area. Enclosed private garden.
EPC Rating – F.
To arrange a viewing, please call 01856 876377.