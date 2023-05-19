Featured Property of the Week

advertorial

May 19, 2023 at 5:00 pm

19 Kiln Corner, KIRKWALL

Offers over £135,000

Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties are delighted to bring to the market this beautiful flat which is in close proximity to Kirkwall town centre. This beautiful two-bedroomed apartment is in excellent decorative order throughout and is accessed via a serviced communal door with its own entry system. It also has its own designated parking bay. With views over the marina, this wonderful home has recently been redecorated and offers a spacious and bright lounge with a new fitted carpet. The family kitchen has a good selection of base and wall units, as well as space for both a washing machine and tumble dryer. There is also plenty of space for a dining table and chairs. The two bedrooms are both double rooms and boast fitted wardrobes with excellent hanging and shelf space. There is also a well-presented family bathroom, which has a shower over the bath and white sanitary ware.

Kirkwall is the largest town in Mainland Orkney and has an excellent selection of retail outlets as well as hotels and restaurants. There are good ferry and air links to the islands. Orkney is a popular tourist attraction and was voted as one of the best places to live in the United Kingdom.

Orkney is a centre for the renewables industry and is the location of campus for both the Highlands and Islands University and Heriot-Watt University.

Interested parties should note that the owners of 19 Kiln Corner pay a factoring charge of £83 per month to Orkney Housing Association to cover buildings insurance, grounds maintenance, stairwell maintenance and ongoing repairs of common areas.

To arrange a viewing, please call Sharon on 07900 980442 or our Thurso office on 01847 890826.

EPC D.

