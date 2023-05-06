Featured Property of the Week

advertorial

May 6, 2023

13 Grimsetter Place, Kirkwall

Offers over £275,000

Harcus Property is delighted to offer for sale this immaculately presented, spacious four-bedroom house with integral garage.

Situated in a desirable development on the outskirts of town, it is a pleasant walk to the schools and town centre, with close proximity to main bus routes. Accommodation comprises hallway, living room, kitchen, utility room, four bedrooms, one with an en-suite, and a bathroom. The spacious living room has a large window to the front of the property allowing a lovely flow of natural light.

The kitchen is fitted with floor and eye-level units, and comes complete with an integrated fridge freezer, dishwasher, oven, and a hob with an extractor hood.

An ever-welcome addition to the family home is the utility room, with plumbing for a washing machine and a dryer, which also offers access to the garage and out to the rear garden. Three of the bedrooms benefit from built-in wardrobes, with bedroom one also having an en-suite shower room.

A tarmac double driveway leads to the property, with ample parking, together with a garden laid to lawn. The large enclosed garden to the rear is also laid to lawn, with a patio, presenting a lovely space to relax and for safe child’s play.

This property benefits from uPVC double-glazed windows, external doors and air-to-water heating.

This property is sure to prove attractive to someone looking for a family home in walk-in condition.

Energy Rating: Band C.

Contact 01856 877866 – enquiries@harcuslaw.co.uk

www.harcuslaw.co.uk

