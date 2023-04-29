advertorial

April 29, 2023 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by K. Allan Properties

Mounthoolie, 10 Laing Street, Kirkwall

Offers Over £295,000

K. Allan Properties is delighted to present this beautifully presented, Grade C-listed townhouse to the market.

10 Laing Street is positioned in the much-sought-after city centre of Kirkwall. The property is well located within walking distance of all local amenities, Orkney College, secondary and primary schools, along with cultural and sporting amenities.

The property is a spacious, four-bedroomed, traditional town house, with a high standard of living across three levels.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, kitchen, utility, WC, living room and stairway up to the first floor level. On the first floor level there is a landing, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, bedroom two with en-suite and a stairway up to the second floor with a landing area, bedroom 4, WC, shower room and bedroom 3.

The property may appeal to someone seeking a town-centre family home, or may lend itself as a great opportunity for a bed & breakfast.

EPC Rating — D.

