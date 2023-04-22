Featured Property of the Week

advertorial

April 22, 2023 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Upper Housegarth and Kristin Linklater Voice Centre, Quoyloo, Sandwick, Orkney

Offers Over £750,000

This is a unique, lifestyle business opportunity to purchase a family home with purpose-built studio and guest accommodation alongside.

Originally built by the late Kristin Linklater, who was a world-renowned teacher of voice production, the studio can cater for a wide variety of events and workshops and immersive training such as art, music, dance, yoga, wild swimming and much more. On completion of the restoration and extension of the house, Kristin Linklater was awarded the Laura Grimond Award by The Orkney Heritage Society, which encourages and promotes excellence in the built environment in Orkney. Upper Housegarth would be ideal as owners’ family accommodation. Whilst operational, the centre was awarded a three star rating from VisitScotland.

With extensive grounds of around 4.69 acres (1.9 hectares), including a man-made amphitheatre, there are also opportunities for group outdoor activities. There may also be opportunity for further development with the appropriate planning consents.

Located on a secluded hillside in the West Mainland of Orkney, overlooking farmlands, the sea and towards the cliffs of Hoy, Upper Housegarth and the Kristin Linklater Voice Centre has an abundance of history and nature on its doorstep. Located nearby are the Bay of Skaill, the Neolithic archeological site of Skara Brae and The Ring of Brodgar stone circle and henge, which is an impressive ceremonial site dating back to the 3rd millennium BC.

