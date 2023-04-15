advertorial

Featured Property of the Week

April 15, 2023 at 11:00 am

← →

ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by K. Allan Properties

W. S. Sinclair

Currently trading from 27 John Street, Stromness

Offers over £20,000

K. Allan Properties are delighted to bring this long-established and successful fishing tackle and gift shop to the market. W. S. Sinclair, currently operating from 27 John Street, Stromness, is well positioned in the heart of Stromness, with a fantastic reputation among local and visiting customers.

The business currently retails over two floors, with the third floor used as storage. The premises are presented to a high standard, and all fixtures and fittings are available at separate negotiations. This would make an ideal lifestyle change opportunity, with early interest strongly recommended as businesses of this quality rarely become available on the market.

Annual rent per annum will be subject to separate negotiations with the present owner.

Fittings: price to be negotiated. Stock at valuation.

Mains electricity and water.

Accounts available on request to professional advisers of interested parties who have expressed interest in the business.

Viewings by appointment only, arranged through K. Allan Properties.

Call 01856 876377 or email: info@kallanproperties.co.uk

Share this:

Tweet

