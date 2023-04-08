  • Kirkwall
ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week Brought to you by Harcus Property

3 Craigiefield Park, St Ola

Offers over £260,000

HARCUS PROPERTY is delighted to bring to the market this well-presented, three-bedroom, detached dwellinghouse, ideally situated in a quiet and desirable cul-de-sac, a few minutes’ drive or a pleasant walk from the Kirkwall town centre.

Accommodation comprises entrance porch, hallway, living room, sun room, kitchen, dining room, toilet, rear porch, three double bedrooms and a shower room. The accommodation includes a bright living room with double-glazed doors to the sun room, offering a space to relax and enjoy the views. The kitchen is fitted with floor and eye-level units and comes complete with a broad range of kitchen appliances.

The dining room has ample space for a table and chairs. A rear porch off the kitchen has access to the rear garden and accommodates a separate toilet.

The three double bedrooms all have fitted wardrobes, and the shower room is well appointed.

To the side of the house is an attached garage/workshop with an electric vehicular door. The garden grounds are laid to lawn, with mature planting.

Viewing is highly recommended to truly appreciate the accommodation on offer.

Energy Rating — Band D.

Contact Harcus Property (formerly Orkney Property Centre) for further details, 01856 877866

enquiries@harcuslaw.co.uk
www.harcuslaw.co.uk