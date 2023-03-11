Featured Property of the Week

advertorial

March 11, 2023 at 11:00 am

The Coppice, Stromness

Offers over £295,000

YVONNE FITZGERALD is delighted to bring to the market this bespoke beautiful newly built property which sits in its own grounds, and has breath-taking views of Stromness and the Hoy hills.

The spacious accommodation has been left as a blank canvas for the new owner to put their own stamp on. Internally, there are vestibules to both the front and rear. The bright kitchen/diner has been fitted with white high-gloss wall and base units, fitted black worktops and a stainless-steel one, and a half bowl sink with a flexible pan filler tap. There is also a large storage cupboard which has been built into the kitchen, along with other cupboards throughout the property, providing ample storage space. There are two spacious reception rooms, three double bedrooms all fitted with built-in wardrobes, as well as a WC and a family bathroom. There is garden ground around the property, with the largest area of lawn to the side with plenty of room to build either a garage or workshop. It also benefits from chipped off-road parking to the front and side for several vehicles, as well as a patio area.

This desirable home is located only five miles from Stromness town centre, which has excellent amenities and is a 25-minute drive from Kirkwall. Kirkwall is the largest town in Mainland Orkney, and has excellent facilities, as well as being a popular tourist attraction. The island has superb links by ferry and air to the UK mainland and has been previously voted as one of the best places to live in the UK, due to its excellent quality of life.

EPC B.

Contact Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties for further details on 01847 890826, or our local property expert Sharon Flynn on 07900 800442. The virtual tour was done by Virtual Villas.

