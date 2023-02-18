advertorial

ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by J. E. P. Robertson & Son

Burnbank, Hillside Road, Stromness

Offers over £255,000

Three bedroom bungalow in desirable, sought-after location with garage/workshop, garden and parking. Extensively renovated to a high standard throughout, within easy walking distance of town and all amenities. The modern accommodation comprises: entrance vestibule, utility room, hallway, open plan kitchen/dining/living area with patio doors leading to garden, master bedroom with built-in wardrobe and en-suite shower room, two further double bedrooms and family-sized bathroom.

Outside, there is a walled garden to front and lawn to the rear. Large double garage/workshop with up and over door, lights, electric and flagstone floor. Ample parking and turning space for several vehicles. Additional ground may be available to purchase by separate negotiation. Viewing highly recommended to appreciate standard of finish and location.

Air source heating system. EPC Band D (61).

For more information, Home Report and viewing arrangements please contac: J. E. P. Robertson & Son. Tel: 01856 850232. Email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

