  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
advertorial

Featured Property of the Week

ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by J. E. P. Robertson & Son

Garage on Hellihole, Stromness

Offers over £45,000

Garage and ground on Hellihole, Stromness, extending in all to 261m2, or thereby, with potential for garden/allotment.

Easily accessible garage with manual up-and-over door and side door for access.

Outside parking space for two vehicles in convenient, central location.

For more information and viewing, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son, tel:  01856 850232  email:  enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

 