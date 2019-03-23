Featured Property of the Week

March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: KLONDYKE, WILDERNESS, HOLM

OFFERS OVER £225,000 – £40,000 LESS THAN HOME REPORT VALUATION

OPEN VIEWING SATURDAY, 23rd & SUNDAY, 24th March 2pm – 4pm

Klondyke is an outstanding 3-bedroom bungalow offering a high standard of accommodation. The well-presented property is situated in a small housing development approximately four miles from Kirkwall and enjoys a view to Scapa Flow.

The bungalow stands in good decorative order and has uPVC framed double-glazed windows, together with efficient air source heating.

The living room/dining area/ kitchen is a spacious open-plan room with patio doors and three windows.

The Nobilia quality fitted kitchen includes a food preparation island with breakfast bar and 5-ring gas hob. There is also an eye-level oven, under-counter bins and an American-style fridge/ freezer.

The utility room has fitted cupboards, a sink and plumbing for a washing machine.

The bathroom and bedroom 1 en-suite have well-appointed suites, and each bedroom has a built-in wardrobe, with the wardrobe in bedroom 1 extending the full width of the room.

To the front and side of Klondyke there are stone chipped covered parking areas, and there is an area of lawn to the rear.

Energy Performance Rating – Band C

