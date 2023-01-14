Featured Property of the Week

advertorial

January 14, 2023 at 11:00 am

o.i.r.o. £175,000

The Anchorage is a four-bedroomed property situated in a highly desirable area, enjoying lovely views to Kirkwall Marina and a short walk to the town centre with all local amenities.

Accommodation comprises: living room, sitting room, kitchen, utility room, store room, WC, four bedrooms and a shower room.

The property is entered through the vestibule into the hallway with stunning original tiled flooring and a sweeping staircase to the upper floor. The two reception rooms to the front of the property both benefit from large windows, allowing a wonderful flow of natural light.

Also on the ground floor is the kitchen to the rear, a utility room and a WC.

There are four bedrooms on the upper floor with bedroom 2 being opened up into bedroom 3. There is also a shower room.

A driveway to the side of the property provides off-street parking. There is a patio area to the rear, with steps leading to the raised lawned garden.

The property is in need of extensive renovation and is not currently suitable for mortgage purposes.

Energy rating: Band F.

Contact: 01856 877866

info@orkneypropertycentre.co.uk

www.orkneypropertycentre.co.uk

