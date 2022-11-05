Featured Property of the Week
ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by J. E. P. Robertson & Son
Plots 1 and 2, Burnbank, Hillside Road, Stromness
Offers over £85,000 each
Plot 1
*BACK ON THE MARKET*
Extending to 673m2, enviable views over the town towards harbour and Hoy Hills.
Plot 2
Extending to 640m2, uninterrupted views of surrounding countryside.
Both in a highly sought-after location within close walking distance of all town amenities.
Planning permission has been granted for serviced sites (OIC ref: 20/068/PP), with service connections to be completed by seller. All dimensions to be confirmed.
