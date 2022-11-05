  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
advertorial

Featured Property of the Week

ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by J. E. P. Robertson & Son

Plots 1 and 2, Burnbank, Hillside Road, Stromness

Offers over £85,000 each

Plot 1

*BACK ON THE MARKET*
Extending to 673m2, enviable views over the town towards harbour and Hoy Hills.

Plot 2

Extending to 640m2, uninterrupted views of surrounding countryside.

Both in a highly sought-after location within close walking distance of all town amenities.

Planning permission has been granted for serviced sites (OIC ref: 20/068/PP), with service connections to be completed by seller. All dimensions to be confirmed.

For more information, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son.
Email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk Tel: 01856 850232.

Plot 3 *SOLD*