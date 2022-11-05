Featured Property of the Week

advertorial

November 5, 2022 at 11:00 am

Plots 1 and 2, Burnbank, Hillside Road, Stromness

Offers over £85,000 each

Plot 1

*BACK ON THE MARKET*

Extending to 673m2, enviable views over the town towards harbour and Hoy Hills.

Plot 2

Extending to 640m2, uninterrupted views of surrounding countryside.

Both in a highly sought-after location within close walking distance of all town amenities.

Planning permission has been granted for serviced sites (OIC ref: 20/068/PP), with service connections to be completed by seller. All dimensions to be confirmed.

For more information, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son.

Email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk Tel: 01856 850232.

Plot 3 *SOLD*

