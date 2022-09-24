advertorial

September 24, 2022 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by J. E. P. Robertson & Son

Braeriach, 3 Queen Street, Stromness

Offers over £295,000

Spacious four-bedroom family-sized home in centre of Stromness with excellent views over the harbour.

Braeriach comprises: entrance hall, large family size kitchen with open-plan dining space, open plan livingroom with stunning views, four bedrooms, family-size bathroom and study/store. Outside, the sheltered garden contains an impressive variety of plants, trees and shrubs, and includes a small greenhouse.

Off-street parking on private driveway, with single garage lying adjacent.

Additional parking space may be available by separate negotiation.

Within easy walking distance of town and all local amenities.

EPC Band E. Viewing highly recommended to appreciate space and views on offer.

For Home Report and viewing arrangements please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son, email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

tel: 01856 850232.

