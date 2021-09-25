Featured Property of the Week

September 25, 2021 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by K Allan Properties

Esgar, Dounby, Orkney, KW17 2HX

Offers Over £265,000

K. Allan Properties is delighted to bring this traditional, two-storey dwelling house to the market. Esgar is a four-bedroom property, situated on the outskirts of Dounby village in the West Mainland in Mainland Orkney.

The property is of a traditional, stonebuilt construction and is surrounded by countryside. The property comprises four spacious bedrooms, kitchen with space for dining, living room, sun porch, utility, shower room, family bathroom, along with a large workshop and mature, spacious grounds. The garden is mainly private with established greenery surrounding most boundaries.

Get in touch with Karen today on 01856 876377 or email info@kallanproperties.co.uk.

To look at other properties, go to: www.kallanproperties.co.uk.

