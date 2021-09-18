Featured Property of the Week

September 18, 2021 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by K Allan Properties

Price over £245,000

Karen at K Allan Properties is delighted to bring this spacious, 3-bedroom detached property to the market. 4 Rosebank, Kirkwall, is situated in a quiet residential area in Kirkwall, which is within walking distance to the local amenities. The property comprises 3 double bedrooms, one of which has en suite, living room, kitchen/dining room, bathroom, utility room and an integrated garage. The property sits centrally on a well-maintained plot and has a tarmac driveway.

Get in touch with Karen today on 01856 876377 or email info@kallanproperties.co.uk.

To look at other properties, go to: www.kallanproperties.co.uk.

