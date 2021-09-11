Featured Property of the Week

September 11, 2021 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by K Allan Properties

Offers over £450,000

Cleaton House is believed to date back to the 1840s when Sir James Stewart the 7th of Brough commissioned it as a ‘mansion house’. Sir James Stewart was a descendant of James V of Scotland, through a direct line, from the King’s illegitimate son Robert Stewart, Earl of Orkney, meaning there is an accurate link to royalty within this property. The property has, over the years, been a manse, retirement home, hotel, bar and restaurant, and it is presently brought to the market as a currently occupied family home. Its potential for full or partial commercial use (hotel, b&b, bar, restaurant, etc.) cannot be overestimated for those who seek a ‘lifestyle’ or full-time business opportunity.

The property currently presents itself as a substantial, eight-bedroom family home, in a spectacular setting, on the coast of Westray. With outstanding views across the Bay of Cleat and surrounding farmland, it is beautifully positioned. The property has retained many of its original features throughout, although it has been modernised to maintain a high standard of living. It comprises of a formal living room and dining room to the front of the property, with a spacious catering-style kitchen to the rear of the formal dining room. Also on the ground floor level is a grand master suite, which has a spectacular en-suite bathroom. To the rear of the property on the ground floor level sits a bar with games room, laundry room, pantry and several toilet areas, which were required when in commercial use. On the second-floor level, there are a further four en-suite bedrooms to the front of the property, with a 2-bedroom wing positioned to the rear, with a bathroom and kitchen area. On the third floor, there is another en-suite bedroom. Every room in the property benefits from a spectacular

sea view.

Heating – Oil central heating.

Council Tax Band – D.

Licensed premises.

Get in touch with Karen today on 01856 876377 or email info@kallanproperties.co.uk. To look at other properties, go to: www.kallanproperties.co.uk.

