Featured Property of the Week

February 16, 2019 at 11:00 am

← →

ADVERTORIAL: Highbury, East Road, Kirkwall – Offers over £525,000

Highbury is an impressive and substantial five bedroom town house boasting many original features, including fireplaces, tiled and exposed wooden flooring, cornicing and an ornate stained glass window.

The property has been elegantly modernised, whilst maintaining a wealth of charm and character throughout, making an extremely welcoming and comfortable family home.

Situated in a desirable part of Kirkwall’s Conservation Area close to all the local amenities. Presented over two floors, the generous accommodation comprises sitting room, dining room, living room, shower room, kitchen, utility room, laundry room and conservatory on the ground floor. On the first floor are five bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a staircase leading to the attic rooms which may offer the potential for further development with the appropriate permissions being granted.

The generously proportioned living and sitting rooms each have a large bay window to the front of the property and with double doors leading from the living room into the dining room. The kitchen is fitted with a good range of units with an integrated dishwasher, fridge and a gas range and is situated adjacent to the conservatory, which in turn opens to the mature gardens . The utility and laundry rooms offer an ever friendly addition to the family home. The shower room and the bathroom are both wellappointed, with the bathroom having been recently refurbished. All five bedrooms are situated on the upper floor and offer exceptional family space.

Four of the bedrooms and four rooms downstairs are all wired for ethernet points, allowing ubiquitous Internet access and the ability to build wi-fi coverage in all parts of the house.

The garden grounds sweep around the property and are mainly laid to lawn with mature trees, bushes and flower borders encompassing, and also feature a patio area providing a particularly sunny and sheltered spot. A driveway adjoins a courtyard area to the side of the house. The summerhouse offers an excellent additional space for entertaining in the garden or as a teenagers’ den, complete with a kitchen area with a built-in fridge, oven and hob and space for comfortable seating.

Highbury benefits from oil central heating, enhanced by the open fireplaces in many of the rooms. Energy Rating – Band E.

Share this:

Tweet

