Featured Property of the Week

September 4, 2021 at 11:00 am

← →

ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by K Allan Properties

Price over £165,000

Small holding.

3-bedroom, traditional, stone-built dwelling house.

Open-plan living area with solid-fuel Morso stove.

Approx. 23.5 acres.

Outbuildings.

Close to school and local amenities.

Established garden.

For more information, contact K Allan Properties.

K Allan Properties are delighted to bring this traditional stone built, two-story dwelling house to the market. West Thrave is a three-bedroom, small holding, positioned on the island of Sanday. The property is of a traditional, stone-built construction. The property is surrounded by open countryside.

Sanday is an outer isle, which is a short sea crossing or a 13-minute flight from Mainland Orkney. It is currently one of the larger inhabited islands, with around 550 people living there. Sanday sits on the north coast of Scotland and is famous for its sandy bays and clear water, along with a wealth of wildlife, heritage, and archaeology. Sanday has a wonderful community spirit, with a school, two well-stocked shops, two pubs and a community hub. For the sporting enthusiasts, there is a nine-hole golf course, football pitches, indoor sports hall, swimming pool and gym.

There is a resident doctor and two nurses plus a garage/repair shop.

Get in touch with Karen today on 01856 876377 or email info@kallanproperties.co.uk. To look at other properties, go to: www.kallanproperties.co.uk.

Share this:

Tweet

