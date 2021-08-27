Featured Property of the Week
←
→
2 Jewadale Drive, Finstown, KW17 2UB
OFFERS OVER £160,000
K. Allan Properties are delighted to bring this three bedroom, semi-detached bungalow to the market; positioned in a quiet residential area in Finstown, which is situated close to local amenities, Firth Primary School and transport links. The property comprises three bedrooms, living room, kitchen/dining room, cloakroom and a family bathroom. The property sits on a generous-size plot and has an enclosed rear garden. There is a tarmac driveway with space for two vehicles.
Get in touch with Karen today on 01856 876377 or email info@kallanproperties.co.uk. To look at other properties, go to: www.kallanproperties.co.uk.