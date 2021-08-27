  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
advertorial

Featured Property of the Week

2021-08-03 12.06.09_10-1_10-2
2021-08-03 12.09.39_41_42
2021-08-03 12.12.06_7-1_7-2
2021-08-03 12.16.02-1_2_3
2021-08-03 12.03.53_5-1_5-2
2021-08-03 12.06.09_10-1_10-22021-08-03 12.09.39_41_422021-08-03 12.12.06_7-1_7-22021-08-03 12.16.02-1_2_32021-08-03 12.03.53_5-1_5-2

2 Jewadale Drive, Finstown, KW17 2UB
OFFERS OVER £160,000

K. Allan Properties are delighted to bring this three bedroom, semi-detached bungalow to the market; positioned in a quiet residential area in Finstown, which is situated close to local amenities, Firth Primary School and transport links. The property comprises three bedrooms, living room, kitchen/dining room, cloakroom and a family bathroom. The property sits on a generous-size plot and has an enclosed rear garden. There is a tarmac driveway with space for two vehicles.

Get in touch with Karen today on 01856 876377 or email info@kallanproperties.co.uk. To look at other properties, go to: www.kallanproperties.co.uk.