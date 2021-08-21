Featured Property of the Week

  • Kirkwall
ADVERTORIAL: brought to you by K. Allan Properties

Honeysuckle Cottage, Longhope, Hoy

Offers Over £150,000

Honeysuckle Cottage is a 2-bedroom bungalow and is positioned in the much sought-after island of Hoy, which doesn’t see much real estate come on to the open market. Honeysuckle Cottage has breath-taking, panoramic sea views and foreshore on its doorstep, which the property owns. The property comprises an open-plan living room/kitchen, utility, bathroom, two double bedrooms, three outbuildings and a large mature garden with vegetable plots and a greenhouse.

It has a spacious, open plan living arrangement which is positioned centrally in the property. Traditional, exposed wooden beams, wood panelling and a cottage style kitchen are all in keeping with the style and age of the property. The living room has a fireplace with a log burning stove and stone hearth. There are triple aspect windows along with access to the front of the property, leading to the foreshore.

A conservatory overlooks the rear garden.

The bathroom is positioned to the rear of the property. The suite comprises a corner bath with shower over head, pedestal sink and w/c.

Bedroom 1 is positioned alongside the living room. With mid-height, wooden panelling, vaulted ceiling and dual aspect windows, this bedroom is in keeping with the country cottage feel the rest of the property offers.

Bedroom 2 is positioned alongside the kitchen. With sea views.

The workshop has been built using a corrugated external sheet, and comprises workshop space across two levels. The workshop has power and light.

Outbuilding 1 is divided into two internal spaces with a traditional, stone exterior and corrugated roof. Outbuilding 2 is positioned alongside the house, with a traditional, stone exterior and corrugated roof. Both outbuildings have future development potential, with the correct permissions in place from the local council.

Honeysuckle Cottage has a beautiful, enclosed, mature garden to the rear of the property. There are vegetable plots, several greenhouses, a polytunnel, traditional, hand-built walls and stone paths.

Get in touch with Karen today on 01856 876377 or email info@kallanproperties.co.uk. To look at other properties, go to www.kallanproperties.co.uk.