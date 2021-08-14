  • Kirkwall
ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by J.E.P. Robertson & Son

Offers over £175,000

THREE-bedroomed cottage in a quiet, elevated position with excellent views over Stromness Harbour, Holms and towards Orphir.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, kitchen/diner, sitting room, shower room and three bedrooms. Outside, there is a substantial garage with up-and-over door, and several small sheds. The generous garden is laid to lawn and sheltered by mature shrubs. There are unrestricted view of Hoy from the garden. Full modernisation is required, which is reflected in the price.

Oil-fired central heating. EPC Band D (55).

Please contact J.E.P. Robertson & Son for Home Report and viewing. Tel: 01856 850232 email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk