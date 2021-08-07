Featured Property of the Week

ADVERTORIAL: Brought to you by Waddell & Mackintosh, Troon

A RARE opportunity to purchase this historical large three bedroom house.

Miller’s House is the oldest dateable house in Stromness Completely renovated to a high standard, the property is set back off the main street in the heart of the town centre, close to the ferry terminal and bus stop.

The original tiled floor and pine wood-lined walls are a welcoming entrance into a large open-plan dining and sitting area with laminate flooring.

There is a Nobilia fitted kitchen with an oil fired stove, fridge freezer, electric oven and hob, and a separate utility area leading out onto a secluded patio. A small toilet/shower room and an office completes the ground floor.

On the first floor, the large living room has a sliding door leading on to the upper patio area, with steps up to the walled garden at the rear. There are also two en-suite bedrooms, a walk-in linen cupboard and a shelved hot cupboard on this floor On the second floor, there is a bright double bedroom with Velux windows, plenty storage space and an en-suite bathroom.

All three bedrooms have fitted wardrobes.

A large shed completes the property, with an asking price in the region of £350,000.

Viewing is highly recommended. For further information and to arrange a viewing, home report, etc, contact Norrie on 01292 314922 or find it on rightmove.com

