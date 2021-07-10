Featured Property of the Week
ADVERTORIAL: brought to you by J. E. P. Robertson & Son
10A Grieveship Terrace, Stromness
Offers over £140,000
Immaculately presented semi-detached property with large, mature garden, private parking and excellent views of the Hoy hills and Stromness harbour.
The accommodation comprises: entrance hall, sittingroom with open fire, kitchen diner, two double bedrooms, bathroom and attic room. Outside, there is a large, sheltered garden laid to lawn with mature trees, block-built shed, decking and small greenhouse.
uPVC double-glazed windows throughout. Heating is a combination of storage heaters and radiatorsconnected to a back boiler on the sittingroom fire.
Within easy walking distance of all town amenities.
EPC Band D (59).
For Home Report and viewings, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son. Tel: 01856 850232. Email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk