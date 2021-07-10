  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
advertorial

Featured Property of the Week

10a-grieveship-terrace (2)
10a-grieveship-terrace (1)
10a-grieveship-terrace (4)
10a-grieveship-terrace (3)
10a-grieveship-terrace (2)10a-grieveship-terrace (1)10a-grieveship-terrace (4)10a-grieveship-terrace (3)

ADVERTORIAL: brought to you by J. E. P. Robertson & Son

10A Grieveship Terrace, Stromness

Offers over £140,000

Immaculately presented semi-detached property with large, mature garden, private parking and excellent views of the Hoy hills and Stromness harbour.

The accommodation comprises: entrance hall, sittingroom with open fire, kitchen diner, two double bedrooms, bathroom and attic room. Outside, there is a large, sheltered garden laid to lawn with mature trees, block-built shed, decking and small greenhouse.

uPVC double-glazed windows throughout. Heating  is a combination of storage heaters and radiatorsconnected to a back boiler on the sittingroom fire.

Within easy walking distance of all town amenities.

EPC Band D (59).

For Home Report and viewings, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son. Tel: 01856 850232. Email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk