Featured Property of the Week

July 10, 2021 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: brought to you by J. E. P. Robertson & Son

10A Grieveship Terrace, Stromness

Offers over £140,000

Immaculately presented semi-detached property with large, mature garden, private parking and excellent views of the Hoy hills and Stromness harbour.

The accommodation comprises: entrance hall, sittingroom with open fire, kitchen diner, two double bedrooms, bathroom and attic room. Outside, there is a large, sheltered garden laid to lawn with mature trees, block-built shed, decking and small greenhouse.

uPVC double-glazed windows throughout. Heating is a combination of storage heaters and radiatorsconnected to a back boiler on the sittingroom fire.

Within easy walking distance of all town amenities.

EPC Band D (59).

For Home Report and viewings, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son. Tel: 01856 850232. Email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

