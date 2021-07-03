Featured Property of the Week

July 3, 2021 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL:

Radnor House, 4 Melvin Place, Stromness

Offers over £225,000

Substantial and traditional town house in the centre of Stromness with private garden.

The spacious accommodation is remarkably light and comprises, on the ground floor, quality fitted kitchen with dining space, sitting room, bathroom and utility room; upstairs are two generous bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite shower room.

Both outside and inside, the property has recently been extensively renovated to a high standard throughout, yet retains many traditional features such as sash and case windows, deep skirtings, ceiling cornicing, window shutters and original fireplaces. On-street parking adjacent. Within easy walking distance of all town amenities. Viewing highly recommended to appreciate quality and scope of property.

Oil-fired central heating throughout. EPC Band E (47). Listed “B” by Historic Environment Scotland and lies within the Stromness Conservation Area.

For Home Report and viewings, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son. Tel: 01856 850232. Email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

