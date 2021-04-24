Featured Property of the Week: 63 Dundas Street, Stromness
Offers over £165,000
Substantial, family-sized house in the heart of Stromness with elevated garden and sea views.
The accommodation over three storeys comprises kitchen diner, sitting room with multi-fuel stove, two double bedrooms, bathroom, attic bedroom and box room. An integral shed/workshop leads to the garden, which contains a further shed, mature trees and shrubs, and enjoys impressive views over the Stromness rooftops, towards Scapa Flow and the Hoy hills. Within walking distance of all town amenities. EPC Band E (40). Viewing highly recommended.
Home Report and viewings available by request, contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son. Tel: 01856 850232. Email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk