  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
advertorial

Featured Property of the Week: 63 Dundas Street, Stromness

63 DUNDAS ST, STROM-5
63 DUNDAS ST, STROM-4
63 DUNDAS ST, STROM-3
63 DUNDAS ST, STROM-2
63 DUNDAS ST, STROM-1
63 DUNDAS ST, STROM-563 DUNDAS ST, STROM-463 DUNDAS ST, STROM-363 DUNDAS ST, STROM-263 DUNDAS ST, STROM-1

Offers over £165,000

Substantial, family-sized house in the heart of Stromness with elevated garden and sea views.

The accommodation over three storeys comprises kitchen diner, sitting room with multi-fuel stove, two double bedrooms, bathroom, attic bedroom and box room. An integral shed/workshop leads to the garden, which contains a further shed, mature trees and shrubs, and enjoys impressive views over the Stromness rooftops, towards Scapa Flow and the Hoy hills. Within walking distance of all town amenities. EPC Band E (40). Viewing highly recommended.

Home Report and viewings available by request, contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son. Tel: 01856 850232. Email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

Latest Video

The Orcadian