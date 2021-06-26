Featured Property of the Week

June 26, 2021 at 11:00 am

← →

ADVERTORIAL:

Vestoya, Toab

Offers Over £275,000

Vestoya is a bright and spacious 4-bedroom detached bungalow, with integral garage. The attractive, modern, well-presented property offers a high standard of family accommodation and is set in a large garden within a private housing development adjacent to the St Andrews School.

There is a spacious living room and the large kitchen has integral appliances and dining area. The family bathroom has a shower over the bath and the master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite. There are builtin wardrobes in bedrooms 2 and 3. Integral garage with electric sectional door and utility area.

There is air-source heating and uPVc framed double glazed windows. The fenced garden has lawn, drying area and stone-chipped parking area.

EPC rating – Band c.

01856 873151 • www.lowsorkney.co.uk • enquiries@lowsorkney.co.uk

Our Property Team have decades of experience in the local property market.

We will always do everything we can to achieve the best price for you and are here to advise at every step of the sale process, from first valuation to handing over the keys.

If you are considering selling your home, please do contact us to discuss.

Share this:

Tweet

