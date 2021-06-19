Featured Property of the Week

June 19, 2021 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL:

Bellevue, Back Road, Stromness

Offers over £185,000

Substantial, family-sized townhouse in the centre of Stromness, comprising first and second floor of property, with private garden and garage. Accommodation comprises, on the ground floor, large kitchen diner leading to integral shed, sitting room, shower room, utility, pantry and store. On the first floor are four double bedrooms, bathroom and boxroom/office. Ample storage space. Internal modernisation is required.

Outside to the rear is a small courtyard patio, and across the road lies the garage with up-and-over door and the large, mature walled garden with paved area, mature trees and shrubs. The walled garden lies within the Stromness Conservation Area.

Double-glazed uPVC windows throughout. Oil-fired central heating. Within easy walking distance of all town amenities.

EPC Band E (41). For Home Report and viewings, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son. Tel: 01856 850232. Email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

