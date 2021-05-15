  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
advertorial

Featured Property of the Week

ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by J. E. P. Robertson & Son

21 Hoysmanquoy, Stromness

Offers Over £140,000

Spacious, three-bedroomed semidetached property in desirable residential area with off-street parking, generous garden and excellent views.

The accommodation comprises:- large entrance hall, kitchen, sitting room, bathroom and bedroom/dining room on the ground floor, and two double bedrooms on the first floor. Ample storage throughout.

Outside there are two small coal/bike stores. The garden is laid to lawn with mature shrubs. A paved area provides off-street parking.

Recently fitted triple-glazed uPVC windows. EPC Band E (40). Viewing recommended.

For Home Report and viewings, please contact: J. E. P. Robertson & Son.

Tel: 01856 850232
Email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

The Orcadian