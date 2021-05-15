Featured Property of the Week
ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by J. E. P. Robertson & Son
21 Hoysmanquoy, Stromness
Offers Over £140,000
Spacious, three-bedroomed semidetached property in desirable residential area with off-street parking, generous garden and excellent views.
The accommodation comprises:- large entrance hall, kitchen, sitting room, bathroom and bedroom/dining room on the ground floor, and two double bedrooms on the first floor. Ample storage throughout.
Outside there are two small coal/bike stores. The garden is laid to lawn with mature shrubs. A paved area provides off-street parking.
Recently fitted triple-glazed uPVC windows. EPC Band E (40). Viewing recommended.
For Home Report and viewings, please contact: J. E. P. Robertson & Son.
Tel: 01856 850232
Email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk