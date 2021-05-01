Featured Property of the Week

May 1, 2021 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by d and h.

14 Main Street, Kirkwall – Offers over £480,000

The West End Hotel is a substantial property in the heart of Kirkwall, dating back to the early 1800s. The hotel is within a few minutes’ walk from the city centre and is close to local amenities and historic attractions. Kirkwall Airport is approximately 3.5 miles from the property, with regular flights to Inverness, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh and onward connections.

Purchased by the current owners in 2017, the hotel has been renovated and refurbished to a high standard. The business has enjoyed a very successful two years trading, with turnover increasing substantially, and has gained an excellent reputation.

The hotel has 10 en-suite letting rooms consisting of 3 single rooms, 3 double rooms, 1 double room with single occupancy, 2 twin/double rooms and 1 super king suite. There is a lounge bar, a 30 cover restaurant and a garden, which are open to both residents and members of the public. The hotel also benefits from a fully functional kitchen, an in-house laundry, and its own private car park.

This is a rare opportunity to purchase a high quality, established hotel business within the heart of Kirkwall. With an expanding local customer base and ever-increasing tourism demand, there is opportunity to further develop the business.

All offers should be submitted in writing to d and h, 56a Albert Street, Kirkwall, Orkney, KW15 1HQ, with whom potential purchasers should register their interest if they wish to be advised of a closing date.

The business is to be sold as a going concern.

