  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
advertorial

Featured Property of the Week

muirlea-stromness (1)
muirlea-stromness (4)
muirlea-stromness (3)
muirlea-stromness (2)
muirlea-stromness (1)muirlea-stromness (4)muirlea-stromness (3)muirlea-stromness (2)

ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by J.E.P. Robertson & Son

Offers over £170,000

Muirlea is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in the sought-after, residential area of Hillside Road within easy walking distance of all town amenities, including the schools and supermarket.

The accommodation is naturally light, and over two storeys comprises entrance vestibule and hallway, sitting room, kitchen, dining room, three double bedrooms and bathroom.

The property enjoys unrestricted views over Garson and Orphir, towards Scapa Flow.

Outside, there is a garden laid to lawn with decking area and a garage which provides off-street parking.

EPC Band F (30). Home Report available by email on request.

For further information and viewings, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son, tel: 01856 850232, email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

Latest Video

The Orcadian