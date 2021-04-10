Featured Property of the Week

Offers over £170,000

Muirlea is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in the sought-after, residential area of Hillside Road within easy walking distance of all town amenities, including the schools and supermarket.

The accommodation is naturally light, and over two storeys comprises entrance vestibule and hallway, sitting room, kitchen, dining room, three double bedrooms and bathroom.

The property enjoys unrestricted views over Garson and Orphir, towards Scapa Flow.

Outside, there is a garden laid to lawn with decking area and a garage which provides off-street parking.

EPC Band F (30). Home Report available by email on request.

For further information and viewings, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son, tel: 01856 850232, email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

