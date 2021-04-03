Featured Property of the Week

April 3, 2021 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL:

36 Dundas Street, Stromness

Offers over £135,000

Stylish townhouse in the heart of Stromness with sea views.

36 Dundas Street has been thoroughly and tastefully renovated to a high standard throughout, and is remarkably light. The compact accommodation comprises open-plan kitchen-diner with fully fitted “Nobilia” kitchen, master bedroom with fitted storage, second double bedroom with ensuite shower room, family bathroom and living room; the living room, located on the second floor, benefits from a large, south-facing velux window overlooking the harbour towards Scapa Flow, and a high ceiling with the original beams exposed.

A large cellar which spans the length and breadth of the house, providing ample storage space, is accessed from the adjoining close.

Electric underfloor and panel heating, with doubleglazed windows throughout. EPC Band D (66).

Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate this property.

Listed “C” by Historic Environment Scotland and lies within the Stromness Conservation Area.

For Home Report and viewing, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son, tel: 01856 850232, email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

